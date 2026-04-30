Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), emphasized the importance of international relations and geopolitics for the U.S. amid his steadfast belief in America’s economic potential.

“I don’t worry about the U.S. economy,” said Dimon in a live podcast with Nicolai Tangen on Tuesday at Norges Bank Investment Management’s Conference in Oslo. He compared the economy to the weather, implying it will eventually get “better.”

However, he stressed the significance of geopolitics for the future of the free and democratic world, citing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, and the need for a robust NATO.

Dimon underscored the importance of collaborating with trading partners to maintain unity in the Western world. He warned against “fragmentation,” stating that “economic relations are not just tariffs” but also include investment policies, regulatory norms and World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

“I think the worst thing we can do is fragment it,” he added, warning that Russia and China want it to happen.

The CEO highlighted the importance of striving to keep the Western world together, mentioning America’s 60 military allies and numerous economic partners. He expressed concern over potential fragmentation, stating it could lead to a future narrative of the book “How The West Was Lost.”

Dimon Defends War, Warns On Market Volatility

However, Dimon cautioned that markets would remain volatile until the conflict is resolved.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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