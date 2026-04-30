Sens. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday to harden a U.S. ban on Chinese automakers entering the American market, weeks before President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to China for talks with President Xi Jinping.

Senators Move To Lock In China Auto Ban

The bill from the two U.S. senators would codify a Biden administration regulation that effectively bars Chinese automakers from selling passenger vehicles in the United States. It would also broaden restrictions to cover vehicles, parts and software made in China or in partnership with Chinese firms, as well as other adversarial nations.

The Commerce Department issued a rule last year restricting connected vehicles and certain parts from China and Russia, citing national security risks. Moreno and Slotkin said Congress should turn that rule into law so a future administration cannot easily reverse it. More than 70 House Democrats also urged Trump this week to block Chinese automakers from the U.S. market before his meeting with Xi.

Trump-Xi Summit Sharpens Lawmakers' Concerns

Trump, however, suggested in January that he was open to Chinese automakers building vehicles in the United States, saying at the Detroit Economic Club that he welcomed companies that would create American jobs.

Chinese EV Makers Expand Beyond U.S. Market

The push comes as the war in Iran has driven up fuel prices, potentially strengthening demand for electric vehicles.

Industry analyst Lei Xing also recently described Chinese automakers' international expansion as a "natural evolution" amid rising domestic pressure and surging vehicle exports.

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