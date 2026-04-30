Trump Weighs 'Short...Powerful' Iran Strikes As War Costs Hit $25 Billion: Report

President Donald Trump is reportedly scheduled to review potential military strategies for Iran on Thursday, signaling a possible return to significant combat operations.

CENTCOM is reportedly considering a "short and powerful" strike campaign on Iran targeting infrastructure to break the stalemate in negotiations and push Tehran back to the nuclear bargaining table.

The plan involves potentially seizing part of the Strait of Hormuz to restore commercial shipping, possibly using ground forces, while also considering a special forces mission to secure Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile, stated Axios.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

War Cost Hits $25 Billion; Damage Adds Strain

On Wednesday, a Pentagon official said the U.S. war in Iran has cost about $25 billion so far, largely for munitions, though the estimate may not include infrastructure repairs. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the spending as necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Trump Weighs Force As Tensions Rise

This development comes in the wake of Trump’s frustration over Iran’s inability to finalize a deal. The president emphasized the need for Iran to “get smart soon,” expressing his dissatisfaction with the stalled negotiations.

However, sources told Axios that the President is open to using military force if the blockade fails. At the same time, U.S. officials also anticipate potential Iranian retaliation against American forces in the region.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Brent crude oil prices surged past $123.99 per barrel, while average gas prices in the U.S. stood at $4.229 per gallon, as per AAA.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.





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