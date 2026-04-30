Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told lawmakers Wednesday that Democratic criticism of President Donald Trump's Iran war had become one of the biggest obstacles to U.S. success, escalating a bitter partisan clash during his first public appearance before Congress since the conflict began.

Hegseth Accuses Democrats Of Undermining Mission

At a House Armed Services Committee budget hearing, Hegseth accused critics of undermining the mission. "The biggest challenge, the biggest adversary we face at this point are the reckless, feckless and defeatist words of congressional Democrats, and some Republicans," he said, adding, "Your hatred for President Trump blinds you to the truth of the success of this mission."

The hearing came as Pentagon acting comptroller Jules Hurst said the war has cost about $25 billion so far. Reuters reported that much of the cost came from munitions, while The Washington Post reported that the U.S. and Israeli forces have struck more than 13,000 targets.

Democrats Challenge War Costs And Exit Plan

Democrats sought to frame the war as a growing burden on taxpayers ahead of the November midterm elections, arguing that the administration had failed to prepare for the economic fallout and lacked a clear exit plan. Hegseth rejected that criticism, calling the campaign "an astounding military success" and saying the cost was justified if it kept Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Republicans Question Firings Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Responding to Hegseth’s harsh words, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) said Hegseth used "more words and more vitriol" against Democrats than against Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin combined. Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) called him "the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to incompetence."

Republicans were less confrontational but not silent. Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) questioned Hegseth's removal of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, while Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) asked about the firing of Navy Secretary John Phelan as the Navy remains engaged in the war.

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