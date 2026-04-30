Mike Johnson Says 'Not Defying The White House' As House GOP Passes Budget 215-211 After Revolt

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) narrowly contained a Republican revolt over farm policy and ethanol provisions as the House moved forward with a tightly contested budget blueprint aimed at advancing an immigration-focused reconciliation package.

215-211 Vote Breaks GOP Farm Bill Standoff

On Wednesday, the House approved the budget resolution 215-211 in a late-night vote after hours of internal GOP negotiations, reported The Hill.

The move cleared the way for a second reconciliation bill centered on immigration enforcement funding and Department of Homeland Security priorities.

The vote came after a tense standoff over a disputed farm bill package and a provision to expand year-round sales of E15 ethanol fuel.

Republican leaders ultimately struck a deal to separate the ethanol measure from the farm bill and guarantee a standalone vote later.

In comments to CNN's Manu Raju, Johnson said he has issues with parts of the Senate bill's wording but added that he is "not defying the White House."

Johnson also said, "I just got off the phone with the president, okay?"

He continued, "I met with Leader Thune two hours ago. He knows exactly what we're doing … We're all working on the same team. We'll get the job done."

House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) told reporters on Monday that there had been "a lot of talk" about a third reconciliation bill. Arrington also said he expects the current process will take a "few weeks."

DHS Shutdown Deepens As Funding Fight Stalls In Congress

Earlier this month, Lawmakers returned to Washington with the partial DHS shutdown still unresolved, creating uncertainty over pay for TSA officers and other federal employees.

The impasse followed a split between the House and Senate Republicans before the Easter recess, leaving DHS without a final funding agreement.

Airport disruptions increased during the shutdown, prompting Trump to authorize temporary pay measures that helped stabilize operations and reduce staffing shortages.

However, funding uncertainty remained, with DHS reporting resignations and high absentee rates among TSA officers during the prolonged shutdown.

In January, House Democrats blocked a $1.2 trillion funding package Republicans tried to fast-track, forcing it into a slower legislative process with little margin for GOP defections.

The Senate-backed bill included DHS stopgap funding and ICE allocations, but Democrats pushed for stricter immigration enforcement reforms.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock