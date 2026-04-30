Chris Murphy Says Trump Will 'Try To Claim We're Winning In Iran,' Warns 'The War Has Been A Disaster'

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Wednesday said rising living costs will undermine any attempt by President Donald Trump to frame the Iran conflict as a success.

Murphy Slams Trump’s Iran Strategy

In a post on X, Murphy wrote that Trump will "try to claim we're winning in Iran" but faces "a daily scoreboard – gas and grocery prices – that he can't ignore."

He called the war "a disaster for our security and our economy" and added that Trump "can't hide it."

In the accompanying interview with MS Now, Murphy argued that Trump believes he can "declare victory and people will just be convinced," or shift public attention through new controversies.

"There is a scoreboard that you stare at every single day. It's the price of gasoline," Murphy said, noting that prices reaching $5 or $6 per gallon could significantly impact families.

He emphasized that many Americans are financially vulnerable. "About one-third of American families don't have more than $400 in the bank," Murphy said.

He added, "A couple months of gas prices… fundamentally changes your life if you are living paycheck to paycheck."

Democrats Blame Iran War For Rising Gas Prices And Cost-Of-Living

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said gas prices have climbed to an average of $4.23 per gallon, a roughly 40% increase, calling it the result of what he described as Trump's "costly, reckless war with Iran."

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) warned that the cost of living has become an "emergency," urging Washington to focus on reducing everyday expenses like groceries, rent and healthcare.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said gas prices are at their highest since the war began, adding Americans are facing "more pain at the pump."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said it is "day 59 of Trump's war with Iran" and claimed gas prices are up roughly 40% since it started.

U.S. gasoline prices surged to $4.23 per gallon, the highest in about four years, as the Iran conflict tightened crude supply and pushed pump prices up more than 40% since late February.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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