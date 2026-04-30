Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) reignited allegations of insider trading against President Donald Trump and the White House on Wednesday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, which have sent oil prices surging.

Americans Deserve Answers

In a post on X, Warren criticized Trump, saying that “Millions in oil futures” were traded just before the Iran ceasefire. “The White House had to remind staff not to trade on insider info,” Warren said, demanding a “full investigation” into the insider trading angle. “The American people deserve answers,” she said.

Insider Trading Allegations

Oil Prices Surge, UAE Leaves OPEC

Trump doubled down on the U.S.-led blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that it would remain in place until Iran agreed to the nuclear deal. “They are choking like a stuffed pig,” Trump said, sharing that the blockade strategy was more effective than bombs.

Following the UAE’s exit, Russian officials shared that the move could potentially lead to a decrease in oil prices around the globe and lead to oversupply, but it was contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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