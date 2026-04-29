Barack Obama Says Supreme Court Ruling 'Effectively Guts' Voting Rights Act—Trump Calls It A 'Big Win'

Former President Barack Obama criticized the Supreme Court's decision in Louisiana v. Callais on Wednesday, saying the ruling weakens a central part of the Voting Rights Act by allowing states to dilute minority voting power through maps defended as partisan gerrymanders.

Obama Says Ruling Weakens Minority Voting Power

Obama said that Wednesday’s decision "effectively guts a key pillar of the Voting Rights Act" and gives state legislatures room to weaken the voting power of racial minorities if they frame their actions as "partisanship" rather than explicit racial bias. He said the ruling showed the court's majority was retreating from its role in protecting equal participation in democracy.

The 6-3 ruling struck down Louisiana's map, creating a second majority-Black congressional district. Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the conservative majority that the map was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander because race predominated over traditional districting criteria, violating constitutional equal protection principles.

Democrats Push Congress To Restore Protections

Trump And Republicans Praise High Court

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, praised the decision, writing on Truth Social that the 6-3 ruling was a "BIG WIN for Equal Protection under the Law." He said it returned the Voting Rights Act to its "Original Intent," which he described as protection against intentional racial discrimination, and thanked Alito for the opinion.

Republicans broadly welcomed the ruling. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said the court affirmed that drawing districts for political reasons is a state prerogative, "not a federal civil-rights violation."

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