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Concept of geopolitical conflict between USA and Iran affecting global oil prices. Fuel nozzle over national flags with stock market data, energy crisis and economic volatility
April 22, 2026 9:22 AM 2 min read

Scott Bessent Says In 'Matter Of Days' Iranian Oil Wells Will Be Shut As US Blockade Chokes Kharg Storage Capacity

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the impact of the U.S. Navy’s ongoing blockade of Iranian ports on Iran’s oil revenue.

He took to X on Tuesday to reiterate that President Donald Trump would continue with the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, and “In a matter of days, Kharg Island storage will be full and the fragile Iranian oil wells will be shut in.”

Bessent added, “Constraining Iran's maritime trade directly targets the regime's primary revenue lifelines.” He also said that the U.S. Treasury will intensify its "Economic Fury" campaign to apply maximum economic pressure on Iran, aiming to disrupt its ability to generate, move, and access funds globally.

US Tightens Pressure On Iran

On Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. would extend the ceasefire, citing a “fractured” Iranian government and diplomatic requests by Pakistan, easing immediate escalation fears despite lingering uncertainty.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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