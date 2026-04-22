On Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) challenged Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh to publicly break with Donald Trump's economic agenda, intensifying scrutiny over his independence in a tense exchange.

Warren's ‘Name One’ Challenge Goes Unanswered

Warren posted on X, writing, "Kevin Warsh told me he was ‘independent' and a tough guy. So I asked him to name just one aspect of President Trump's economic agenda that he disagrees with."

In the clip, Warren directly asked Warsh to identify a single policy disagreement with Trump. "Name one aspect of President Trump’s economic agenda with which you disagree," she said.

Warsh did not cite a specific policy difference. Instead, he said the Federal Reserve had "wandered outside of its remit" and should "stay in its lane" if he were confirmed.

When pressed again, Warsh avoided naming a disagreement and instead referenced Trump's remark that he looked like he came "out of central casting," framing that as a point of difference.

Warren rejected the response, saying, "If you can’t answer these questions, you don’t have the courage and you don’t have the independence.”

Fed Nomination Fight Intensifies Over Warsh

A political clash escalated over the nomination of Warsh as Federal Reserve chair, with disagreements over his independence and record.

Scott Bessent accused Warren of political grandstanding, saying she delayed Jerome Powell's renomination and worsened inflation pressures during Joe Biden's presidency.

Warren also faced criticism for opposing Warsh's confirmation, while Warsh told senators he would act independently and rejected claims he would be influenced by Trump.

Earlier, Warren warned Warsh in a letter that he could act as a "rubber stamp" for Trump's economic agenda, citing concerns over his past tenure at the Federal Reserve during the 2008 financial crisis and his stance on financial regulation.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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