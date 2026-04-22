Sean Duffy Touts Revamped Air Traffic Control—Floppy Disks, Flight Strips To Be Retired

Leaps And Bounds Of Progress

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, the White House’s Rapid Response handle posted a video of Duffy’s interview with Fox News, where the Transportation Secretary showcased how the revamp had made paper flight strips, which contain information like flight name, destination, assigned altitude and more, obsolete.

He showcased how the revamp efforts had made floppy disks redundant. He also slammed previous administrations for failing to build out new systems despite promising to do so. “In six-and-a-half months, we have made leaps and bounds of progress in building out this new [air traffic control] system,” Duffy said, outlining the original date when he’d appealed for funds to modernize the air traffic control system.

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