According to CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin, several major companies opting not to claim tariff refunds may reflect a desire to avoid “offending” Trump and possibly to sidestep political backlash.

When he asked about the issue during an interview on Tuesday, Trump said, “I think it’s brilliant if they don’t do that, if they don’t do that, they got to know me very well. I’m very honored by what you just said.”

“If they don’t do that, I’ll remember them,” the President said.

Trump further suggested that such actions contribute to strengthening the nation and expressed his appreciation for the companies that are choosing not to seek reimbursements.

“Supreme Court could have helped us,” he added.

Apple and Amazon did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Tariff Refund Portal Draws Backlash

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock