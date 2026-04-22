Donald Trump Slams Keir Starmer's 'Wrong Judgment' On Ambassador Pick, But Says UK Has 'Time To Recover'

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his choice of ambassador to Washington after the British leader acknowledged making a mistake in the selection.

Starmer Admits ‘Wrong Judgment’ In Mandelson Appointment

Trump attacked Starmer in a Truth Social post, writing that the UK leader had made "wrong judgment" in appointing former ambassador Peter Mandelson to Washington

"Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom acknowledged that he ‘exercised wrong judgement' when he chose his Ambassador to Washington," Trump wrote.

He added, "I agree, he was a really bad pick. Plenty of time to recover, however!"

Starmer, speaking in the House of Commons, acknowledged responsibility for the decision.

"I should not have appointed" Mandelson, he said, adding, "I apologize, again, to the victims of the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who were clearly failed by my decision."

The prime minister said he was "furious" that he was not aware Mandelson had failed security vetting before taking the role.

Epstein Files Trigger Political Crisis Across Europe

The release of the Epstein files sparked a political crisis across Europe, toppling careers and triggering market turmoil.

Earlier, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles, was arrested over alleged misconduct tied to Jeffrey Epstein, though he was not charged.

The fallout intensified after Mandelson resigned from political roles following revelations of payments and ties to Epstein, despite being appointed U.S. ambassador by Keir Starmer.

The scandal spread across Europe, with Norway's former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland charged with corruption and France's Jack Lang resigning amid investigations.

The crisis coincided with economic weakness in the Eurozone, raising concerns that political instability could strengthen right-leaning movements.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock

