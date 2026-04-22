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John Bolton National Security Advisor to the United States during a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine
April 22, 2026 3:23 AM 3 min read

John Bolton Says Trump 'Wants Out Of Iran' Due To Political Reasons And Fears Leaving The Impression He Is 'Cutting And Running'

John Bolton, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, said Tuesday that Trump is trying to exit the Iran conflict for domestic political reasons, while avoiding any agreement that could be compared with former President Barack Obama's 2015 nuclear deal or look like a retreat.

Bolton Says Trump Fears Political Damage

In a post on X, Bolton wrote, "Trump wants out of Iran for domestic political reasons. But he knows that making a deal resembling the 2015 Obama deal, or one that suggests he’s cutting and running, will hurt him politically." He added, "If he extends the ceasefire in Iran, it will confirm he only wants a deal. Iran will see right through that."

Bolton's post also linked to an interview on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports, in which he argued the odds were near zero that Iran would honor any commitments in a fresh agreement because Tehran "senses weakness" in Washington's approach.

Trump Extends Truce Before Deadline

The White House also put Vice President JD Vance's expected trip to Pakistan on hold, with a White House official confirming to Reuters that he would not go on Tuesday as uncertainty swirled over whether Iran would join the next round of talks in Islamabad.

Iran Rejects Talks Under Threat

Image via Shutterstock/ paparazzza

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