An ex-diplomat from Canada, who China detained earlier, expressed concerns about the influx of Chinese-made EVs in the Canadian market on Tuesday, outlining that Ottawa’s deal could put Canada on the back foot.

Drive Out Local Competition

He also shared that Chinese companies could bring in knockdown kits in Canada to assemble, which would not result in any development of Canada’s technology or supply chains. “They want to control the tech stack and then use control of that tech for geopolitical dominance and leverage,” he said.

Opposition To Stellantis’ Plans

What The US Says

Trump’s ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, had expressed his opposition to Chinese-made EVs crossing the border to enter the U.S. He also expressed security concerns about Canada's tariff agreement with China.

Trump himself had criticized the deal heavily, calling it one of the worst deals of all time. He had also threatened to impose over 100% tariffs on Canada if there were any agreements between China and Canada.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Natee Meepian via Shutterstock