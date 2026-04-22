Former Presidents reflected on the meaning of American democracy, national identity and civic duty as the United States prepares to mark its 250th year of independence.

Presidents Reflect On Democracy Ahead Of 250th Anniversary

On Tuesday, in a series of separate interviews with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of George W. Bush, the four presidents looked back on their time in office and the country’s evolution ahead of the milestone anniversary.

President Bush said the nation's response to the Sept. 11 attacks would remain one of the most significant moments in modern U.S. history, calling it an example of unity and civic engagement.

"It was an outpouring of patriotism," he said, adding that democracy is "self-correcting."

Barack Obama said his presidency reinforced optimism in the American people.

"Every corner of this country is just full of really amazing, hardworking, decent people," he said, adding that the experience made him "less cynical" about divisions in the nation.

Bill Clinton reflected on his early inspiration from former President John F. Kennedy, saying it showed him the impact of public service.

"You can get up every day, no matter how bad it is, you can make something good happen for somebody," he said.

He added he never imagined becoming president but believed public service was about improving lives.

Joe Biden described the presidency as "the greatest honor" and said his personal story reflected the promise of the nation.

"A kid from Scranton… could end up being the president of the United States," he said, calling it central to what America represents.

Trump 250th Anniversary Plans

In March, the Treasury Department said Donald Trump's signature would appear on future U.S. paper currency alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The change would replace the U.S. Treasurer's signature for the first time in over a century as part of the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Last year, Trump also tied himself to the milestone through a planned U.S. Army 250th anniversary parade in Washington, D.C., featuring thousands of troops, military vehicles and aircraft.

He additionally proposed new "Victory Day" commemorations, though existing holidays remained unchanged.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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