Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Tuesday he expects Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Democrats to allow a federal government shutdown just weeks before the midterm elections, arguing it could be used to shape voter sentiment.

Cruz Predicts Pre-Election Government Shutdown

Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Cruz said federal funding is set to expire on Sept. 30 and predicted Democrats would not act to prevent a shutdown.

"Chuck Schumer is not a creative guy, he's not hard to predict," Cruz said.

He added, "Last year, right before the election, what did Schumer do? He shut the whole government down."

Cruz said that Democrats believe such disruptions can offer political advantages.

"I will wager, right now, $100, that Schumer intends — on Oct. 1 — to do the same thing, to shut the whole federal government down for a month, so that on Election Day … the government is shut down," he added.

He argued that a shutdown could lead to widespread inconvenience, including airport delays and allow Democrats to shift blame to Republicans.

"The Democrats can say, ‘See, the Republicans are in charge, they don't know what they're doing,'" Cruz said.

Cruz also pointed to funding concerns at the Department of Homeland Security, where officials have warned the agency may soon struggle to pay employees if budget issues persist.

Schumer did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

GOP Midterm Strategy

On Monday, Senate Republicans viewed a potential Supreme Court vacancy, including a possible retirement by Justice Samuel Alito, as a possible boost ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Some privately saw it as an "October surprise" that could energize voters, while Sen. John Cornyn said it would be a "galvanizing issue."

Last month, a Trump-aligned super PAC announced a $50 million voter turnout push led by Chris Buskirk and linked to Vice President J. D. Vance, strengthening Republican campaign resources after major donor support.

Separately, Donald Trump pushed House Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, arguing it would secure election victories.

The bill passed the House but stalled in the Senate, as Trump continued calling for stricter voting rules and warned he would not back other legislation until it passed.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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