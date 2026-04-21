Apple Is Losing Its CEO, Not Its Trump Whisperer

After all, Cook maintains a positive relationship with President Donald Trump. Over the past year, with Cook at the helm, Apple navigated the impact of tariffs through some exemptions and a shift in manufacturing.

"As executive chairman, Cook will assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world," Apple said.

Cook Is Cozy With Trump

Apple’s political ties drew increased scrutiny from critics, given that Cook once attended the White House to present a 24-kt gold-based plaque to Trump. This "gift" happened around the time Apple landed a tariff exemption.

The gift became a punchline on an episode of "South Park," which made fun of business executives lavishing Trump with items.

Cook also attended Trump’s private screening of the "Melania" documentary, along with political leaders and other business executives.

In October 2025, Trump showered Cook with praise in front of other business leaders. "You've done more than the entire group here," Trump said at the time.

Trump also highlighted Apple’s recent U.S. investments, which total hundreds of billions of dollars, as reported by 9to5Mac. The president specifically praised Apple’s so-called American Manufacturing Program, which has invested $600 million in domestic manufacturing.

Apple investors may be worried about a new CEO taking over the technology company after the leadership of Cook since 2011. Cook remaining in the role of key policymaker may be a huge sigh of relief given the impact government leaders can have on imports, exports and more business decisions.

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