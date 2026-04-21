A GOP-linked national security group is urging Congress to dramatically overhaul Pentagon weapons procurement, arguing that slow-moving acquisition systems are ill-suited for modern great-power competition.

Pentagon Acquisition Reform Push Gains Momentum

Polaris National Security released a 25-page report calling for sweeping reforms to speed up defense contracting, expand competition and prioritize commercial technology, reported The Hill on Monday.

The group argues the current system is "built for slow, exquisite platforms and a narrow industrial base," which it says is no longer effective in today's security environment.

The U.S.'s "greatest" strategic advantage is its private-sector innovation umbrella of venture capital, startups and commercial firms, the report said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has echoed similar goals, pushing contractors to accelerate delivery timelines and reduce delays.

"We're leaving the old, failed process behind," Hegseth said, adding that reforms could reduce development timelines from "three to eight years" to "within a year."

Polaris Chair Cale Brown said the system has long needed reform, warning that incremental changes are not enough.

"Marginal tweaks… simply won't cut it," he said, adding that the U.S. risks falling behind if it fails to leverage private-sector innovation.

Pentagon Faces AI, Ethics and Defense Investment Scrutiny

Last month, the U.S. Department of Defense dealt with three major developments involving AI security risks, ethics allegations and a large-scale defense investment initiative.

The Pentagon raised concerns over AI company Anthropic, alleging it hired foreign nationals, including workers from China, which officials said could pose "adversarial risk."

It also claimed the company tried to limit U.S. military use of its AI model Claude and criticized it for allegedly leaking sensitive discussions.

The Pentagon denied claims involving Hegseth, rejecting a report that a broker attempted to move millions into defense stocks before U.S. operations against Iran.

Officials called the allegations false and said Hegseth complied with ethics rules.

Separately, the Defense Department planned a $200 billion investment program, recruiting Wall Street bankers from major firms to form an "Economic Defense Unit."

The initiative aims to strengthen U.S. defense capabilities and counter China, while linking national security more closely with financial and economic strategy.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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