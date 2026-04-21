Iowa’s top insurance regulator issued a stark warning Tuesday, saying a sweeping transformation in the U.S. retirement insurance industry has pushed policyholder funds into riskier, less transparent private market investments.

Iowa state hosts $1.3 trillion in insurance assets and oversees $449 billion in reserve funds held with offshore reinsurers, per S&P data. Ommen acknowledged a tension at the heart of his own role. “I know the contracts a lot better than the balance sheet behind the contracts,” he said.

Offshore Liabilities, Onshore Policyholders

Insurers have offloaded more than $1 trillion in policyholder obligations to offshore reinsurance hubs, including Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. Ommen flagged the Cayman Islands specifically, saying the jurisdiction is “just not as transparent.”

A Crisis In The Making?

U.S.-based captive reinsurance grew from $12 billion to $440 billion in a single decade before the industry moved offshore as regulators started asking questions.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian has warned that in finance, risks don't cancel out they compound. With stress building in private credit alongside rising geopolitical tensions in 2026, that warning is becoming increasingly relevant.

U.S. annuity sales hit $464 billion last year as baby boomers seek guaranteed retirement income. Ommen stopped short of predicting a crisis but conceded: “Until you actually go through that scenario, you don’t really know.”

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