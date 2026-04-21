Kash Patel Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against Atlantic, Says Report Was 'False And Obviously Fabricated'

FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic, escalating a legal battle over a report alleging misconduct and risks tied to his leadership.

Patel Vs The Atlantic Lawsuit

Patel alleges the Atlantic magazine published "false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy" his reputation, including claims of excessive drinking, unexplained absences and conduct that could threaten national security.

Attorney Jesse R. Binnall said he warned The Atlantic and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick before publication that the claims were "false and defamatory," but "they published anyway."

He added, "See you in court."

The Atlantic has pushed back, saying, "We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit," reported CNBC.

Reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick said the outlet sought comment from multiple government entities and provided "19 detailed questions," adding, "We stand by every word," reported BBC.

The publication also said its reporting was based on interviews with more than two dozen sources.

Schiff, Schumer Target Kash Patel Over FBI Leadership

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) accused Patel of trying to "save his job by emulating Trump in every way," saying he focused on perceived enemies, attacked the media and "when in doubt — try to cash in."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also demanded Patel's resignation, calling him "completely unfit to serve as FBI Director" and warning his continued service endangered law enforcement and national security.

On Saturday, Schumer cited a report describing Patel mistakenly believing he had been fired, prompting urgent calls to aides before it was clarified as a technical error.

The report further alleged Patel had been "erratic, suspicious of others, and prone to jumping to conclusions," with behavior that concerned current and former FBI officials.

It also raised claims of excessive drinking and unexplained absences, questioning his fitness to lead the bureau during national security threats.

Patel's leadership has faced sustained scrutiny since his 2025 appointment as FBI director, with criticism over alleged politicization of the bureau, internal staffing decisions, and agency spending practices.

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