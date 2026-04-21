Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) highlighted the growing spending burden on Americans due to Trump's policies.

Greene Highlights Burden On Households

In a post on X, Greene said Monday that the U.S. government needs to refund $166 billion in tariffs, along with interest. The former Georgia representative highlighted President Donald Trump‘s narrative that he would pay Americans checks or replace the income tax.

Green said, Americans are "not getting tariff checks," instead, they are "paying the interests back on tariffs collected." She also wrote, "Trump and his lackeys demand loyalty and name call and bully, yet Americans struggle more and more."

DOGE Cancellation and Iran War

Greene highlighted that, following the cancellation of the Elon Musk-associated Department of Government Efficiency, Americans are not receiving DOGE checks.

She claimed that Americans are paying $2 billion per day for the tensions in the Middle East, which has been escalated by a war involving Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Iran.

Higher Gas Prices

Higher Inflation

Annual inflation jumped to 3.3% annually – the highest level in almost two years – from 2.4% growth in February, driven by a record increase in prices at the pump. “The lack of humility and understanding the struggle of regular Americans is astounding to me,” she wrote. “

Warren Also Blames Trump For No Refund

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), on X, said: "Where's Trump's plan to give the American people their money back?" 56,497 companies have already applied for refunds.

She has earlier criticized Trump, saying households continue to feel the pressure of higher food prices despite his earlier promises to control inflation. "Every second that ticks by with no refund for American families is theft in broad daylight" Warren said in the post.

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