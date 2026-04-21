On Monday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) introduced legislation aimed at restricting immigration and citizenship based on ideological affiliations, triggering immediate debate over national security and civil liberties.

Immigration Bill Targets Ideological Ties

In a press release, Roy announced the Measures Against Marxism's Dangerous Adherents and Noxious Islamists (MAMDANI) Act of 2026.

The proposal would expand federal authority to deport, deny entry to, or strip citizenship from individuals linked to certain political and religious ideologies.

The bill targets non-citizens associated with socialist or communist parties, including the Chinese Communist Party, as well as groups labeled as Islamic fundamentalists.

It would also bar citizenship for individuals who advocate for socialism, communism, Marxism, or similar ideologies, while creating new legal definitions and tightening existing immigration provisions.

"Why do we continue to import people who hate us?" Roy said in a statement.

He argued that immigration policies have been used "to disadvantage American workers' competitiveness" and enable the spread of "hostile ideologies fundamentally opposed to American values."

He also said the proposal targets what he described as the "Red-Green Alliance," referring to alleged cooperation between Marxist and Islamist movements, which he claims poses a growing ideological threat.

Grant Newman of the Immigration Accountability Project backed the effort, saying, "Admission to the United States is a privilege, not a right… A sovereign nation must prioritize its own survival and the safety of its citizens above all else."

He added, "IAP is proud to stand with Congressman Roy in this effort."

Mandani did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Roy's Past Immigration And Voting Bills

In October, Roy introduced the "Sharia-Free America Act," which sought to bar foreign nationals who follow Sharia law from entering or remaining in the United States.

He also previously backed the SAVE Act, a proposal supported by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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