Late Monday, U.S. stock futures ticked higher and oil prices eased even as geopolitical tensions escalated sharply ahead of a fragile ceasefire deadline between Washington and Tehran.

Futures Climb While Oil Retreats

Dow futures rose 65.00 points, or 0.13%, to 49,704.00, while S&P 500 futures gained 9.25 points, or 0.13%, to 7,157.25 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 72.25 points, or 0.27% as of 8:48 p.m. EDT.

In commodities, WTI crude oil (May) fell 1.72% to $88.07 per barrel, while the June contract declined 1.19% to $86.38 per barrel.

Brent crude slipped 0.75% to $94.76 per barrel. RBOB gasoline futures dropped 0.77% to $3.0928 per gallon. Natural gas futures edged down 0.89% to $2.665 per MMBtu.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index stood at 98.093, up 0.04%.

Asian markets were higher, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 1.07% to 59,453.35, while South Korea's KOSPI gained 1.87% to 6,335.68.

Trump Escalates Iran Rhetoric Ahead Of Deadline

On Monday, Donald Trump warned that failure to reach a deal with Iran could trigger significant military action.

In a phone call with a PBS news reporter, Trump said, "lots of bombs [will] start going off" if negotiations collapse. He also warned that critical infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, could be targeted if Tehran does not agree to the terms.

The comments come as a temporary ceasefire nears its expiration on Tuesday evening.

Strait Of Hormuz Tensions And Oil Market Impact

A key sticking point remains the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil shipments.

Traffic through the route has slowed significantly, contributing to volatility in energy markets.

The U.S. has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, which Trump stated is "absolutely destroying Iran," adding that restrictions will remain until a deal is reached.

Trump Says Iran Deal Will Be ‘Far Better' Than Obama-Era Pact

In a separate post, the president said any agreement reached with Iran would be "far better" than the Barack Obama-era nuclear deal, which he withdrew from during his first term.

He also pushed back against criticism, saying he is not bound by his earlier six-week timeline for the conflict.

"I'm not going to let them rush the United States into making a Deal that is not as good as it could have been," Trump said.

Uncertain Path For Peace Talks

Diplomatic efforts remain unclear. U.S. officials are expected to head to Islamabad for another round of talks, though it is uncertain whether Iran will participate.

A source familiar with the matter told CNBC on Monday that officials plan to "travel to Islamabad soon."

An initial round of talks in Islamabad earlier this month — led by Vice President JD Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — ended without a breakthrough after roughly 21 hours of negotiations.

Trump said the same officials are expected to take part in the next round, though it remains unclear whether Iran will join the discussions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signaled continued resistance, stating that "deep historical mistrust" persists and warning that Iran will not yield under pressure.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has accused Trump of using pressure tactics. He added that Iran will not engage in talks under threats and has spent the past two weeks preparing new strategic responses on the battlefield.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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