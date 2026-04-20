Trump Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer Resigns During Misconduct Probe, Third Cabinet Exit

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is stepping down from her role in President Donald Trump's administration, amidst mounting allegations of professional misconduct, marking the third Cabinet-level departure during Trump's second term.

Trump ousted Kristi L. Noem from her position as homeland security secretary on March 5, followed by Attorney General Pam Bondi in April.

Chavez-DeRemer's attorney Nick Oberheiden said that his client had resigned but that it did "not result from legal wrongdoings,” according to the Washington Post.

Chavez-DeRemer’s resignation follows months of scrutiny tied to an ongoing investigation by the Department of Labor's inspector general into her conduct and that of her inner circle.

After initial praise for her labor policies and outreach efforts, Chavez-DeRemer's leadership faced increasing criticism over reports of a toxic workplace environment and questionable management practices.

Despite her departure, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung went on X to post: “Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector. She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives. Keith Sonderling will take on the role of Acting Secretary of Labor.”

Sonderling was the deputy labor secretary.

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