President Donald Trump picked Kevin Warsh to deliver the rate cuts the White House has been demanding for more than a year.

But the incoming Federal Reserve chairman is arriving in Washington with a different product.

Warsh’s opening statement for Tuesday’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee refuses to commit to any. In its place, he offers two pitches the White House did not order: a Fed that owns inflation, and a Fed that answers to no one on monetary policy.

“Inflation is a choice, and the Fed must take responsibility for it,” Warsh said in the prepared remarks.

“Let me be clear: monetary policy independence is essential,” he added.

The Inflation Problem Warsh Is Walking Into

March Consumer Price Index (CPU) rose 0.9% month over month, the fastest print since June 2022, lifting the annual inflation rate to 3.3% — the highest in nearly two years.

Core CPI edged up to 2.6%. Consumer sentiment plunged to a record low in April, with year-ahead inflation expectations spiking.

The backdrop is the Iran war’s oil shock. WTI sits above $85 with the Strait of Hormuz still only partially reopened. Fed funds futures price essentially no chance of a cut at the April 28-29 meeting and roughly even odds of one move before year-end.

Before the war, markets had priced two or more cuts for 2026.

Warsh walks into that data saying inflation is a choice. The implication investors are parsing is cleaner than any dot plot: the Fed either tolerates 3%-plus inflation as a cost of supporting growth, or it does not.

Warsh is telling the Senate that the second answer is the only legitimate one.

“Low inflation is the Fed's plot armor, its vital protection against slings and arrows. So, when inflation surges—as it has done in recent years—grievous harm is done to our citizens, especially to the least well-off. They lose purchasing power. Their standard of living falls,” Warsh said in his opening statement.

It is the kind of language a chair uses to justify keeping rates on hold rather than cutting them.

What Fed Independence Means In Warsh’s Version

Warsh draws a distinction the White House may not love.

He separates operational monetary policy — where Fed independence is, in his words, “at its peak” — from everything else the central bank does.

“Simply stated, Fed independence is largely up to the Fed,” he said.

“I do not believe the operational independence of monetary policy is particularly threatened when elected officials — presidents, senators, or members of the House — state their views on interest rates,” he added.

The line concedes Trump the right to say what he wants. It reserves the right for the Fed to ignore him.

Trump has publicly demanded rate cuts of a full percentage point, at times two.

Warsh On Having The ‘Last Word’

Warsh’s statement never mentions the president by name. What it does mention is the institutional risk of crossing political lines — and the risk of being crossed by them.

“No doubt there are times when a Fed chief might wish that he or she had the last word, but our republic doesn’t work that way,” Warsh said.

“To the President, Congress, and the nation, I owe my best judgment and most faithful efforts in serving the mission Congress assigned to the Fed, including price stability and full employment,” he added.

At the same time, Warsh draws a red line against Fed overreach.

The message runs in both directions. It tells Congress the Fed will not stray into climate or social policy. It tells the White House the monetary policy lane is not open to outside traffic.

“The Fed must stay in its lane. Fed independence is placed at greatest risk when it strays into fiscal and social policies where it has neither authority nor expertise,” Warsh said.

What Prediction Markets See Coming

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., has vowed to block the nomination from leaving the committee until the DOJ investigation into Chair Jerome Powell is resolved. Powell’s term expires May 15.

Polymarket puts Warsh’s confirmation at 94%, but the odds of him being seated before Powell’s term ends are just 35%.

On the rate front, the cut trade has been unwinding for weeks.

“Zero cuts” in 2026 has broken away from the pack in April, sitting roughly six points above “one cut.” As recently as March, “two cuts” was still the dominant outcome.

The market is no longer pricing Warsh as a guaranteed dove.

The first cut has been steadily pushed later in the calendar. The July meeting odds collapsed by 34 points in a month. Even December, the most likely month, is down 18 points.

The market has essentially closed the question on whether 2026 inflation stays above 3.5% — 86% implied, up six points this month.

That is the data point Warsh walks into on Tuesday, and the reason his “inflation is a choice” framing lands with teeth.

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