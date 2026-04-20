The U.S. is reportedly eager to strike a swift deal with Iran, a move that has caused unease among European allies.

The Trump Administration may accept a “bad initial” Iran deal for a quick win, leaving complex issues for “endless downstream problems," a senior European diplomat told Reuters.

Diplomats from France, Britain, and Germany, who have been negotiating with Iran since 2003, feel sidelined. They had earlier worked with the U.S. to secure the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which limited Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, but President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, calling it “one-sided.”

, France's chief negotiator from 2006 to 2009, stated that a negotiation with Iran is “meticulous and subtle” where “every word matters.”

"That's not something you rush,” he added.

Trump Rejects Iran Cash Deal Claim

However, the recent escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Iran following a naval confrontation in the Gulf of Oman has caused the Dow futures to fall sharply while oil prices surged. At 3:32 am ET, Brent crude oil was trading 4.60% higher at $94.54 per barrel.

Trump said U.S. forces fired on and seized an Iranian container ship in the Gulf of Oman after it tried to breach a naval blockade, adding the sanctioned vessel TOUSKA is now in U.S. custody. The incident followed an Iranian tanker attack in the Strait of Hormuz. While talks were planned in Islamabad, Iran signaled it would not participate.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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