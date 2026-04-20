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Senator Lindsey Graham, candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, speaks at a National Press Club luncheon.
April 20, 2026 2:56 AM 2 min read

Lindsey Graham Says Trump's 'Brilliant Blockade' Is Crushing Iran's Economy, Urges The President To 'Take Control' Of Strait Of Hormuz

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday urged President Donald Trump to keep tight control over the Strait of Hormuz, casting the U.S. naval blockade as a key point of leverage in Washington's confrontation with Iran and as a way to force Tehran into a harder line on nuclear talks.

Graham Says Blockade Gives Trump Leverage

In an X post, the South Carolina Republican argued that the maritime squeeze is working. "The brilliant blockade is crushing the Iranian economy. The IRGC attack on international shipping is a sign of desperation," Graham wrote, before adding, "Mr. President: take control of the Strait of Hormuz and keep the blockade in place. Then you will truly have all the cards."

Graham also rejected any revival of the 2015 nuclear framework, comparing Iranian uranium enrichment to a threat that should never be legitimized. In the same post, he said Iran and al Qaeda shared the same goals and argued that Tehran has no right to enrich uranium because it "cheat[s] and lie[s]," concluding, "No JCPOA-like deal on President Trump's watch."

Hawkish Message Fits His Broader Record

Hormuz Crisis Threatens Fragile Peace Talks

The comments came as the Strait of Hormuz lurched back into crisis. Reuters reported Friday that Iran's foreign minister had declared the passage open to all commercial vessels during the ceasefire, but by Sunday, traffic was again largely halted after Iranian forces fired on departing tankers and Tehran reimposed its own blockade.

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich on Shutterstock.com

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