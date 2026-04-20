On Saturday, Pope Leo XIV and Vice President JD Vance pushed back on reports of escalating tensions between the Vatican and President Donald Trump, saying the narrative has been exaggerated and misinterpreted by media coverage.

Pope Denies Trump Clash As Misinterpreted Narrative

Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane, Pope Leo rejected the idea that he was engaged in a political dispute with Trump.

He said, "There's been a certain narrative that has not been accurate in all of its aspects," and added that much of the discussion around his remarks has become "commentary on commentary."

He said a recent peace address was prepared well before Trump made any comments about him and stressed, "It was looked at as if I was trying to debate again the president, which is not my interest at all."

Vance responded on X, thanking the Pope for clarifying the situation.

"I am grateful to Pope Leo for saying this," he wrote, adding that "the media narrative constantly gins up conflict" even when realities are more nuanced.

He also said the administration seeks to apply moral principles in governance and expressed hope for mutual prayers between the Vatican and the White House.

Trump, Vance, Vatican Clash Narratives Surface

Anthony Scaramucci said President Trump's criticism involving Pope Leo was meant to politically pressure Vance by highlighting his Catholic identity.

He described it as part of Trump's broader strategy of controlling political narratives and internal GOP dynamics.

Earlier, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi called for extending a ceasefire and continuing talks after meeting Vance, saying both Vance and Trump preferred to avoid war.

Pope Leo also urged peace, condemning violence and calling for dialogue over military action.

Scaramucci also criticized Trump's earlier remarks about Pope Leo, warning the rhetoric could escalate, while Trump dismissed Pope Leo as "very liberal" and said he was "not a big fan."

Scaramucci called the exchange a "Trump exit interview" and urged restraint.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Marco Iacobucci Epp