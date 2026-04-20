On Sunday, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) is calling for federal briefings after raising concerns over reported deaths and disappearances of individuals linked to U.S. nuclear secrets and advanced rocket technology.

Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances

Comer said in a post on X that "at least 10 people linked to U.S. nuclear secrets or advanced rocket tech have recently died or disappeared without a trace," prompting congressional scrutiny of the incidents.

He added that the House Oversight Committee will seek briefings from the Department of Defense, the FBI, the Department of Energy and NASA as part of its inquiry into the matter.

"We're very concerned about this. This is a national security concern," Comer said during a Sunday interview on Fox & Friends on Fox News.

He added, "This would suggest that something sinister may be happening. So we want to see what we can do."

Comer also said the committee hopes to use its platform to encourage individuals with relevant information to come forward and assist investigators in understanding what occurred.

Trump Administration Examines Scientist Disappearances

President Donald Trump said federal officials are reviewing several cases involving scientists and military figures linked to classified aerospace and nuclear programs, including additional reported incidents that surfaced on Thursday, reported News Nation.

He also referenced past cases such as scientist Amy Eskridge's 2022 death and the disappearance of retired Gen. William McCasland.

Trump said he had received a briefing and expected updates within about a week and a half, adding that officials were investigating due to the sensitive nature of the individuals' work while hoping the cases were coincidental.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration is working with federal agencies and the FBI to review the cases collectively for possible connections.

She said the White House is treating the matter seriously and will provide updates as the review continues.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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