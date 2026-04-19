Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Trump Assassination Attempt

Ex-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Saturday questioned the narrative around the assassination attempt made on then-candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, saying that the family of victim Corey Comperatore deserves clarity and questioning why Trump as president is not spearheading the inquiry.

In an X post, Greene wrote that the subject was "extremely important" and argued the Comperatore family should learn the full story of the Butler incident. She added that Trump "should be leading the charge," then asked why he is not doing so.

Greene's focus on who leads an investigation at home contrasts with her criticism of Trump's posture overseas, where she has argued his approach risks widening conflict rather than containing it. In one flare-up, she tied shipping turmoil to U.S. and Israeli actions and said Israel already has nuclear weapons, contending Washington should not fight on Israel's behalf.

At the same time, Trump has centered his own messaging on the Gulf's key trade corridor, demanding intimidation-free transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Greene has also criticized Trump's threats to hit Iran's electricity infrastructure, arguing that strikes on bridges and power systems would land hardest on ordinary people rather than advance the goals Trump has described. According to X, she framed the Butler questions as a matter of accountability for the Comperatore family and suggested Trump, given his own experience, should be out front.

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