Scaramucci: Trump Is Trying To Sink Vance Because 'Trump Wants To Be the Last Republican President'

In a post on X on Saturday, Scaramucci wrote that Vance is "halfway through the woodchipper right now," framing the Pope episode as a deliberate strike on Vance rather than a stray culture-war jab. Scaramucci said Vance's conversion to Catholicism and new book about it make him an easy target for Trump's pressure tactics.

How Trump Is Maneuvering Vances Position

Scaramucci's read is that Trump's move doesn't just needle Catholic leadership; it also forces Vance into a posture of submission that plays poorly with the faith narrative he has been building. He pointed to Vance being pushed onto Bret Baier's show, describing it as a public display meant to show who controls the relationship.

The dynamic, as Scaramucci laid it out, is less about theology than hierarchy inside the GOP. He said Trump wants to be the party's final Republican president and has no interest in grooming successors such as Vance or Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

That internal dominance theme matches Scaramucci's other political framing: Trump can create an exit lane when it suits him, then declare the outcome a win on his own timing. In Scaramucci's separate market-focused commentary, he described an "off-ramp" concept where Trump can shift the storyline abruptly and markets reprice around the new script.

What Scaramuccis Insights Mean For Markets

Scaramucci has tied this style of narrative control to trading behavior, arguing that investors watch politics for cues while politicians watch markets for validation. In that framework, the market becomes the scoreboard for whether Trump is choosing escalation or a de-escalation path.

In his energy-market sequence, Scaramucci described steps he believes could reduce risk premiums if fighting stops: reopening the Strait, naval escort arrangements involving France and the U.S., and an insurance backstop aimed at lowering crude. He has also argued that oil flows don't truly normalize until hostilities end.

Scaramucci connected that market sensitivity to a timeline assertion from Mike Novogratz, saying Novogratz expects the conflict to be broadly wrapped up within a week. Scaramucci added that Trump could brand that outcome a win and trigger a rally that looks "like that was the plan all along."

Back in the Vance critique, Scaramucci said the "real move" for the senator would be resignation, but he dismissed that as unlikely. According to X, Scaramucci argued Vance is too ambitious and too calculating to walk away.

Geopolitical Tensions Impacting Energy Markets

Scaramucci’s insights reflect a broader concern about how geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, can impact energy markets, which he describes as a key channel for translating political actions into market behavior. This context underscores how Trump’s maneuvers may not only affect political dynamics but also resonate deeply within economic environments.

The Energy Risk That Investors Can’t Ignore

Scaramucci's war-and-markets thread put energy at the center of how geopolitics hits portfolios, especially with shipping risk around the Strait of Hormuz. He has also warned in earlier comments that a U.S. strike on Iran could jolt oil sharply higher.

He went further in that earlier chain-of-events framing, arguing military action could spur pressure to loosen constraints on Russian oil, a shift he said would help Moscow while complicating U.S. operations in the region. For Scaramucci, the same political instinct he sees in Trump's treatment of Vance shows up in global crises too: set the terms, force compliance, then pivot to a victory lap when the pricing tape allows it.