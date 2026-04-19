On Sunday morning, President Donald Trump accused Iran of “a Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement” and warned the U.S. could escalate sharply if Tehran rejects a deal. The flare-up comes as the Strait of Hormuz is being run under tighter Iranian military oversight.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said gunfire was directed at a French vessel and a UK-linked freighter, and he tied the confrontation to a U.S. naval blockade that he claimed has already halted traffic. He wrote that U.S. negotiators were headed to Islamabad for negotiations scheduled for Monday evening.

Tehran's messaging has leaned on a competing narrative, with an IRGC spokesperson accusing Washington of maritime "piracy" under the blockade and signaling a tougher approach to supervising the corridor. Iran has said it previously permitted a managed transit setup for a limited number of tankers and commercial ships, portraying that arrangement as tied to earlier understandings.

How Iran’s Actions Impact Global Oil Markets

Market sensitivity has been visible in crude trading, with WTI's May contract down 9.63% to $85.57 a barrel and the June contract off 7.86% to $84.00 as of 6:44 p.m. EDT. Those declines arrived as ship operators weighed new restrictions alongside warnings from Iranian officials that access could tighten further if the blockade persists.

U.S. Central Command has described immediate knock-on effects for routing, saying 21 vessels were instructed to reverse course after the blockade began earlier in the week. "21 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return to Iran," the command said on X.

The IRGC has also acknowledged striking two ships in the strait, arguing the vessels tried to challenge Iranian jurisdiction. Separately, the UK's Maritime Trade Operations Center said a tanker transiting the passage came under fire from two IRGC speedboats, adding that the ship and crew were not harmed.

Escalating Tensions Over Maritime Security

U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalating Again

Iranian leaders have sent mixed signals on whether the lane is open, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying commercial traffic was "completely open" during a 10-day ceasefire tied to tensions involving Israel and Lebanon. Hours later, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on X that "With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open."

Iran's latest posture has been framed as a return to the pre-April 17 operating setup rather than a full closure, but with stricter enforcement while Iran-linked shipping remains constrained. The IRGC has described the strait as under "strict management and control" by Iran's armed forces as the dispute continues.

Trump, meanwhile, portrayed Iran as the side taking the economic hit, claiming a closed passage costs Tehran $500 million per day while the U.S. "loses nothing," according to Truthsocial. He also said ships were redirecting to U.S. loading points including Texas, Louisiana and Alaska, and he mocked the IRGC as wanting to be "the tough guy!"

Trump paired the negotiating track with explicit military threats, saying the U.S. would target Iran's power plants and bridges if Iran refuses what he called a fair deal. He punctuated the warning with "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!" and said it would be his "Honor" to do what he argued prior presidents failed to do.

On the U.S. side, Trump has separately argued the blockade would stay in place until a broader transaction is finished, tying maritime pressure to the outcome of negotiations.

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