Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Saturday accused the White House of refusing to disclose the cost of ongoing military operations while criticizing President Donald Trump's proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget and tax cuts he says favor wealthy Americans.

War Cost Transparency Dispute Over Defense Budget Push

In a post on X and a video statement, Khanna said administration officials declined to provide lawmakers with clear figures on war spending.

"The White House refused to answer how much the war is costing us," Khanna wrote in a post.

In his video clip, Khanna said officials declined to give Congress a breakdown of war costs.

"Russell Vaught, the top budget official, came to Congress and simply refused to say what the costs are."

Khanna said estimates suggest the conflict could be costing "at least $1 billion a day," adding that the spending could otherwise fund major education programs.

He also said the proposed defense budget would sharply increase military spending as a share of discretionary funds.

"The president is asking now for $1.5 trillion for our defense," Khanna said.

He added, "That would move defense from 56% of our discretionary budget to almost 70%."

Khanna further argued that recent fiscal policies disproportionately benefit high earners. "The president passed a bill to get $3.7 trillion of tax breaks, largely for the wealthy," he said.

Democrats Slam Trump Defense Budget

Earlier, top Democrats criticized Trump's proposed defense budget and spending plans, saying they prioritize military expansion over domestic needs and could increase financial strain on American families.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) called a proposed 46% defense spending increase "irresponsible," warning it could worsen household costs and fiscal stability.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said a push to raise military spending above $1 trillion would force cuts to health care, housing, and education.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the budget shifted money toward foreign wars while reducing support for domestic programs, making life more expensive for Americans.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the proposal "rotten to the core," while Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) warned it could threaten Medicare and Medicaid.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) also pointed to rising costs and public health concerns as evidence of misplaced priorities.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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