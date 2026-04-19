Trump, Iran See Progress In Talks, But 'Big Distance' Remains Over Strait Of Hormuz: Report

President Donald Trump and Iran have reportedly made progress in recent talks, but significant gaps remain, particularly over the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed on Saturday, a day after briefly reopening it.

Key Sticking Point In Talks

Despite the ongoing conflict, both sides have acknowledged positive developments in their discussions. However, the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping channel, remains a contentious issue, Reuters reported.

Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaking to the state media, stated that while there has been progress, significant differences persist. He mentioned that certain issues are non-negotiable for both parties. President Trump also acknowledged the positive nature of the discussions but did not provide further details.

Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, citing the continued U.S. blockade of Iranian ports as a violation of the ceasefire.

Iran Accuses U.S. Of ‘Maximalist Demands'

Following the closure, Iran's deputy foreign minister accused the U.S. of "maximalist demands," saying they are obstructing progress in negotiations over sanctions relief and regional security issues.

This move adds a new layer of uncertainty to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has already resulted in thousands of casualties and a surge in oil prices due to the Strait’s de facto closure.

Trump and Iran’s acknowledgment of progress in their talks is a positive sign, but the significant differences that remain, particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz, indicate that a resolution to the conflict is still far off.

These developments follow the announcement of a fragile ceasefire and a failed potential peace deal in Islamabad.

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