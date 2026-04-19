Wealth inequality in the U.S. has widened dramatically over the past five decades, with gains heavily concentrated among the ultra-rich.

Wealth Gap Widens Sharply

On Saturday, data shared by The Kobeissi Letter highlights a stark divergence in wealth growth since 1976.

According to the post on X, the real wealth of the top 0.001% of U.S. households has surged roughly 3,500% over that period.

By comparison, the top 0.01% and 0.1% saw gains of about 2,200% and 1,200%, respectively, while the average household's wealth increased by just 200%.

The post also noted a sharp rise in ultra-wealthy households, estimating that about 430,000 U.S. households now hold at least $30 million in net worth, including roughly 74,000 worth more than $100 million.

A large share of wealth at the top is tied to financial markets. "~72% of wealth for the top 0.1% is concentrated in corporate equities, mutual funds, and private businesses," the post said.

In contrast, lower-income households have struggled to build wealth.

"The bottom 50% of US households had more debt than assets for nearly 2 decades," the post stated, adding that their net worth turned positive only after 2020, aided by stimulus checks and rising home values.

Summing up the trend, the post concluded: "Asset owners are the only winners."

US Wealth Inequality Debate Intensifies

Earlier, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) criticized the tax system, saying billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Mike Bloomberg, and Elon Musk were taxed less than average workers.

She and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had backed a 3% wealth tax on fortunes above $50 million to curb inequality.

Meanwhile, Ray Dalio had also warned that rising asset prices created a false sense of wealth, stressing that value only matters when it can be spent and that excessive growth in asset prices could fuel financial bubbles.

The concerns came amid a widening "K-shaped" economy, where most wealth gains had been concentrated among the richest households.

The top 10% had come to hold the vast majority of U.S. stocks, while lower-income households relied more on debt to cover daily expenses despite overall economic growth.

The Federal Reserve, led by Chair Jerome Powell, had raised concerns about the sustainability of consumer-driven growth.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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