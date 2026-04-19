Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for the immediate resignation of Kash Patel, the current FBI Director, citing his “erratic” behavior.

Schumer Slams Patel

Schumer took to X on Saturday, sharing an article from The Atlantic that reported Patel’s behavior.

“Kash Patel is an out of control ******** completely unfit to serve as FBI Director. Every day he plays that role is a danger to law enforcement and our country. He must resign immediately,” Schumer wrote on X.

The report, published on Friday, detailed an incident where Patel, believing he had been fired, frantically called allies and aides. The issue was later revealed to be a technical error.

Internal Concerns Over Patel's Leadership, Behavior, And Fitness For Role

According to the report, Patel, who has been in the role for 14 months, has been “erratic, suspicious of others, and prone to jumping to conclusions before he has the necessary evidence.” His behavior has reportedly been a cause for concern among current and former FBI officials, as well as other members of the government.

The report also mentioned Patel’s alleged excessive drinking and unexplained absences, which have raised concerns about his fitness to lead the FBI, especially during times of national security threats.

Patel’s leadership at the FBI has been under scrutiny for a while now.

Patel’s leadership has also been called into question following an Iran-linked hack that leaked over 300 of his personal emails and photos.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.