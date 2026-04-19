President Donald Trump said Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping is "very happy" about improving conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, as both leaders prepare for a highly anticipated meeting in China.

Strait Of Hormuz Reopening Cited As Trump Signals Progress

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that "President Xi is very happy that the Strait of Hormuz is open and/or rapidly opening."

He added, "Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic. I look forward to being with President Xi — Much will be accomplished!"

Trump-Xi Summit Delayed Amid Iran Conflict

President Trump was set to travel to Beijing on May 14 and 15 for a summit with Xi, after the long-planned visit was delayed due to the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

Xi was also expected to make a reciprocal visit to Washington at a later date to be announced.

Trump said on Truth Social that he looked forward to the meeting, calling it a "Monumental Event," and expressing anticipation of spending time with Xi.

The trip had originally been scheduled for March 31 but was postponed after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also confirmed that Trump and Xi had spoken about the delay, saying Xi "understood that it's very important for the president to be here throughout these combat operations."

Trump Claims ‘Total Victory’ As Xi Slams Global Disorder

Last week, Xi criticized global instability, saying the "international order is crumbling into disarray" and warning against a return to the "law of the jungle."

China also condemned the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz, calling it "dangerous and irresponsible," while warning it could have weakened a fragile ceasefire.

A Chinese official later said a "comprehensive ceasefire" could have eased tensions.

Earlier this month, Trump said the U.S. achieved a "total and complete victory" after a two-week ceasefire with Iran, adding that Tehran had submitted a 10-point proposal he called a "workable basis" for negotiations.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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