New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former President Barack Obama met Saturday at a childcare center in the Bronx. The two leaders discussed the mayor’s vision for the city and the significance of early childhood education.

A Long-Awaited Meeting

Mayor Mamdani has been a strong advocate for the establishment of New York City’s first universal childcare program. His administration has already secured state funding to expand the current universal pre-K program across the city and to extend childcare for a limited number of two-year-olds starting next fall.

Obama and Mamdani had a private meeting before joining the classroom for a reading event, Politico reported. This meeting was a long-awaited one, with the opportunity coming together in the last few days due to Obama’s visit to New York City over the weekend.

“Today, President Barack Obama and I read to a group of toddlers… we discussed our administration’s vision for this City — one where New York’s Cutest have the strongest start possible,” Mamdani wrote on X.

Obama echoed the sentiment, thanking Mamdani on X for giving him “an excuse to break out my best ‘Wheels on the Bus.'”

Beyond The Classroom

According to a CNN report, the two leaders did not take questions from reporters in the room but briefly waved to the cameras outside the childcare center as they left the building. Obama, who did not endorse Mamdani during the 2025 election cycle, advised him to focus on making strong hires to his administration.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.