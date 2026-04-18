Obama Pushes 'Vote Yes' In Virginia Redistricting Fight As GOP Fires Back

Former President Barack Obama on Friday urged voters in Virginia to support a redistricting referendum ahead of the April 21 election, calling on them to turn out early or on the election day and “vote yes."

Obama Pushes ‘Vote Yes’ Campaign In Virginia

Obama appealed in a post on X and in a recorded message shared alongside it, calling on voters to "make a plan, show up and vote yes."

He added that Virginians can vote early or on the day of the election and directed them to a voter information site to find polling locations.

In the video, Obama framed the referendum as a broader test of electoral fairness and voter participation.

"Hey, Virginia. Early voting is underway, and Virginians are turning out in record numbers to vote yes," he said.

He added, "By voting yes, you have a chance to do something important, not just for the Commonwealth, but for our entire country."

He also argued the measure would affect how political power is distributed.

"By voting yes, you can push back against the Republicans trying to give themselves an unfair advantage in the midterms," Obama said, adding that supporters could "take a temporary step to level the playing field."

GOP Uses Old Obama Remarks To Fight Map Proposal

Republicans countered by circulating older footage of Obama from 2017 in which he criticized partisan gerrymandering as harmful to democracy, reported Reuters.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) accused Republicans of misrepresenting Obama's stance, saying, "They wouldn't be lying about Obama's position if they weren't desperate and worried."

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) defended the strategy, arguing that past political statements remain fair game, saying, "They don't go away just because you've changed your viewpoint."

The proposed Virginia map could significantly shift the state's congressional delegation, potentially expanding Democratic representation and influencing control of the U.S. House.

Current plans would remain in effect until after the 2030 census.

RNC Sues To Block Virginia Redistricting Amendment

In February, the Republican National Committee sued in Virginia to stop a ballot measure that would shift congressional redistricting power from an independent commission to state lawmakers.

The party said the proposal violated the state constitution and court rulings and alleged Democrats rushed the process and misled voters ahead of the April 21 vote.

RNC Chair Joe Gruters called it an "abuse of power."

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