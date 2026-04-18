Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has said that Tehran is not prepared to restart in-person negotiations with U.S. officials, arguing Washington is sticking to "maximalist" terms that block progress.

His remarks came as Iran again tightened how ships move through the Strait of Hormuz, with the corridor's rules shifting back to a pre-April 17 setup under heavier military oversight, as Iran shifted back to how it operated before April 17.

On Saturday, the Associated Press reported that Khatibzadeh delivered the message while speaking on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkey.

He also rejected the idea that Iran would transfer its enriched uranium to the United States, saying: "I can tell you that no enriched material is going to be shipped to United States."

Iran’s Hardline Stance Signals Negotiation Impasse

Khatibzadeh said Tehran wants a "framework agreement" locked in before any face-to-face session, and he pinned the delay on U.S. demands Iran views as excessive.

He described sanctions as a central issue for Iran and attacked what he called "illegal unilateral sanctions" and "economic terrorism," arguing the pressure campaign targets ordinary Iranians.

In the same interview, he pushed back on remarks from President Donald Trump, after Trump said on Friday the U.S. would go into Iran and "get all the nuclear dust."

Trump's comment referred to 970 pounds (440 kilograms) of enriched uranium believed to be buried beneath nuclear facilities that were heavily damaged by U.S. strikes last year, according to Associated Press.

At sea, Iranian messaging has been uneven, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying commercial traffic was "completely open" during a 10-day ceasefire tied to Israel-Lebanon tensions, while other officials warned access could be narrowed.

Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X that "With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open," signaling Tehran could tie passage to its own approval.

Could Gulf Tensions Disrupt Global Oil Supply?

The Strait of Hormuz remains a market-sensitive chokepoint, and crude prices reacted as traders weighed the risk of tighter transit rules and U.S. enforcement actions.

WTI crude's May contract fell 9.63% to $85.57 a barrel, while the June contract dropped 7.86% to $84.00 as of 6:44 p.m. EDT.

Khatibzadeh said a "new protocol" for the strait is expected to be part of U.S.-Iran negotiations, and he said it would "remain open and safe for all civilian passage."

Trump, however, has linked maritime pressure to a broader deal, writing on Truth Social: "The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect … until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete."

Separately, Planet Labs Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) told customers it will halt satellite imagery services covering Iran and the Middle East conflict zone for an open-ended period.

The pause comes as shipping operators and insurers watch for fresh signs of disruption in the waterway.

Escalating Tensions Over Maritime Security

How U.S. Blockade Is Shaping Maritime Security

The U.S. military has described immediate knock-on effects for commercial routing, with U.S. Central Command saying 21 vessels were directed to alter course after the blockade began earlier in the week.

"21 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return to Iran," the command said on X.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it would move from a managed transit approach for a limited set of tankers and commercial ships to stricter oversight, framing the change as a response to what it called maritime "piracy."

The IRGC also acknowledged striking two ships it said challenged Iranian jurisdiction, and the UK Maritime Trade Operations Center confirmed a tanker was fired on by two IRGC speedboats, with no injuries reported.

In the Antalya interview, Khatibzadeh addressed the Israel-Hezbollah front as well, saying: "Iran has no option, just to stop aggressors once and forever."

He also argued Tehran acted defensively and said any ceasefire should cover Lebanon, as reported by the outlet.