In a conversation on X, Musk wrote that handing out more dollars only becomes a problem when the economy's supply of goods and services fails to surge alongside the money supply. Musk's core claim is that AI and robots could lift production so sharply that the bigger risk would be falling prices, not rising ones.

Why Musk's Income Proposal Sparks Fierce Debate

Musk's argument hinges on a simple ratio: if automated systems flood the economy with output, then more purchasing power has to be distributed or the economy could slide into deep disinflation. He also responded directly to a user's skepticism that giving everyone more money doesn't make anyone richer, saying that logic holds only when output stays roughly the same.

Earlier, Sanyal challenged the premise that government-issued income is the right fix, calling Musk's view misguided. "He is so wrong on this," Sanyal wrote on X.

He also disputed the notion that automation means a permanent shortage of work, pointing to prior waves of innovation that displaced some roles but opened others. In Sanyal's framing, the bigger mistake is assuming there is a fixed pool of jobs and demand that technology can only shrink.

Musk described a scenario where AI-driven production jumps so dramatically that prices fall unless households receive additional dollars to keep spending aligned with the new level of supply. He added that in a typical economy, more money mostly lifts the sticker price of existing output rather than increasing what people can buy.

Automation’s Impact on Future Job Markets

Is AI Disruption Causing Permanent Job Losses?

Sanyal's critique leans on what economists label the lump-of-labour fallacy, arguing that history since the 19th century doesn't support the idea that progress must steadily erase employment. He expects disruption in the near term, but says new categories of work and business formation tend to follow major technology shifts.

He also rejected the notion that abundant AI output automatically prevents inflation, saying price pressure can still emerge for reasons that aren't solved just by higher productivity. His sharpest warning focused on the budget math, arguing Musk's plan "will bankrupt any government that attempts it."

Separate from the Musk-Sanyal debate, the International Monetary Fund's latest World Economic Outlook cautioned that elevated public debt and softer trust in institutions are increasing fragilities across economies. That backdrop has made large, permanent fiscal programs a harder sell in many capitals.

New Data Reveals Alarming Job Cuts From AI

Evidence of near-term strain is showing up in corporate announcements: employers disclosed more than 27,000 job cuts linked to AI in the first quarter of 2026, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The outplacement firm said that figure was up 40% from the same period a year earlier.

Musk's thesis is that those cuts are a transition cost on the way to an economy where machines produce so much that scarcity fades, making broad income support workable without igniting inflation. Sanyal's counter is that job churn is real but not terminal, and that trying to replace wages at scale with government checks creates a fiscal problem that outlasts any temporary adjustment.