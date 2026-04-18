On Friday, Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, said he would not pursue legal action against Donald Trump if he were to become president.

Scaramucci Calls For Restraint Over Retaliation

In a video shared on X, Scaramucci said, "God forbid, but let's say I was president tonight — I wouldn't go after Trump. You've got to heal the country."

While acknowledging his criticism of Trump, he added, "I find lots of his actions illegal and reprehensible," but stressed that prosecuting a former president could set a dangerous precedent.

Warning Against ‘Banana Republic' Politics

Scaramucci cautioned that targeting political opponents risks turning the U.S. into what he described as a "banana republic," where power shifts lead to retaliatory prosecutions.

He pointed to political tensions in Brazil, referencing the back-and-forth legal and political battles involving Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro.

"[You'll] have a pendulum swinging back and forth between who they build a jail cell for next," Scaramucci said.

Nixon Pardon Cited As Historical Precedent

Scaramucci also referenced Gerald Ford's controversial pardon of Richard Nixon following the Watergate scandal.

He noted that although the decision faced backlash at the time, it was later viewed by some as necessary for national healing.

Even longtime critic Ted Kennedy eventually acknowledged Ford's move was the right call.

‘Move On' To Preserve Stability

Scaramucci concluded by urging leaders to focus on unity rather than retribution.

"As much as I find him [Trump] despicable… let's move on," he said, highlighting that the country must avoid deepening political divisions.

Anthony Scaramucci's Career Timeline

Nicknamed "The Mooch," Scaramucci served just 11 days as White House communications director during Trump's first term before being dismissed — a tenure so short it inspired the slang term "a Scaramucci."

Before founding SkyBridge Capital in 2005, he co-established Oscar Capital Management, which was later acquired by Neuberger Berman in 2001.

Earlier in his career, he worked in the private wealth management division at Goldman Sachs.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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