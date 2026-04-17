Trump Claims Iran Has Agreed To 'Everything' Including Uranium Removal— Tehran Disagrees

President Donald Trump has stated that Iran has agreed to all terms, including the removal of enriched uranium, a claim that Iran has refuted.

Uranium Transfer Claim Sparks Direct Rebuttal

In a phone interview with CBS News, Trump also assured that this process would not involve U.S. ground troops.

However, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson quickly refuted this claim, stating that “enriched uranium is as sacred to us as Iranian soil and will not be transferred anywhere under any circumstances.”

Trump also claimed to CBS News that Iran has agreed to cease support for proxy terrorist groups like Hezbollah and Hamas. He did not provide a timeline for announcing the deal, but said discussions are ongoing.

Despite a report by Axios that the Trump administration was considering releasing $20 billion in frozen Iranian assets in exchange for its nuclear stockpile, Trump denied the claim, saying, "No, we are not paying 10 cents."

Talks Fail, Strait Reopens

This development follows the failure of Pakistan-mediated peace talk in Islamabad, where U.S.-Iran negotiations collapsed without agreement, according to reports.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route, was open to commercial vessels for the duration of the ceasefire period, with Trump claiming credit for the reopening.

Crypto prediction markets show mixed expectations on the conflict's trajectory, with traders assigning low certainty to a near-term resolution of the war.

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