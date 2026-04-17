Congresswoman Bought Bitcoin Dip In March: Here's How Much Her Trade Was

The trading activity of members of Congress continues to draw attention from retail investors, with potential conflicts of interest based on timing of trades and committee assignments signaling red flags around the transactions.

One member of Congress is drawing attention for the purchase of an ETF, not for a potential conflict, but for the size of the trade.

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Congresswoman Buys Bitcoin ETF Again

Congresswoman Sheri Biggs (R-S.C.) recently disclosed several transactions made in March, according to the Benzinga Government Trades page.

This marks the second time Biggs has disclosed buying shares of this Bitcoin ETF, also buying $100,000 to $250,000 back on July 9, 2025.

Biggs serves on the Committee of Foreign Affairs, Committee on Homeland Security and Committee on Science, Space and Technology, making the purchase less worrisome than transactions of Bitcoin and Bitcoin ETFs by members on financial and cryptocurrency committees.

Biggs' Trading History

Benzinga previously flagged past trades made by Biggs, including the purchase of IBIT shares, that were disclosed late, possibly violating the STOCK Act.

The trades were made by her husband and portfolio managers, meaning she may not have been aware of all of the trades, but she still failed to report the transactions within the legal deadline timing period.

“We just came across new STOCK Act violations. Representative Sheri Biggs filed dozens of trades made past the reporting deadline. Her husband bought up to $250K of Bitcoin, $IBIT, on July 9th. Pro-crypto legislation was passed a week later,” Quiver Quantitative tweeted previously.

According to data from Quiver Quantitative, Biggs and her family made $11.27 million in transactions buying and selling stocks, ETFs, debt securities and corporate securities. In 2026, Biggs reported $487,000 in transactions.

Most of the transactions disclosed are corporate or debt securities, along with treasury notes. The congresswoman last shared a disclosure for individual stocks back in March 2025.

The congresswoman is worth $15.3 million, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.

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