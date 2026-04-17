Congressman On Energy, Homeland Security Committees Buys Oil, Pipeline Stocks After Iran Strikes

Oil stocks have traded higher in 2026, and in some cases hit all-time highs. Among the investors buying up oil stocks after the United States launched strikes against Iran in February are members of Congress.

Congressman Buys Oil, Pipeline Stocks

Congressman August Pfluger (R-Texas) recently disclosed several stock purchases made during the month of March, as reported by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Some of those trades are drawing red flags due to the timing of the trades and the committees he serves as a member of.

Here are the stock trades, all made on March 13:

Of those purchases, two of the latest buys from the congressman have drawn red flags and attention on social media.

"The timing on this is… something," the Pelosi Tracker tweeted.

The account highlighted the timing of buying EPD shares as coming shortly after a federal investigation into the company over a pipeline explosion had taken place.

"Pfluger sits on the House Energy Subcommittee, which overseas PHMSA, the agency investigating $EPD. And that same subcommittee held a pipeline safety hearing 9 days before he bought the stock."

The purchase of shares of $20 billion oil company Viper Energy also caught attention.

"Pfluger sits on the House Committee on Energy. He also sits on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs," Quiver Quantitative tweeted.

According to Pfluger's website, he serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, including the Subcommittee on Energy and also serves on the Homeland Security Committee.

Pfluger's Trading History

A member of Congress since 2021, Pfluger is relatively new to big stock transactions like this.

According to data from Quiver Quantitative, the congressman had traded around $40,000 annually in stocks each year until the current year.

To date in 2026, Pfluger has already traded $219,000 worth of stocks, including $195,000 in shares bought this year and $24,000 sold.

The timing of buying oil stocks has drawn scrutiny, given the rising oil prices after the U.S. attacked Iran. The committee assignments of Pfluger could give the congressman inside information on timing of attacks and what comes next in the battle against Iran.

Pfluger's committee assignment related to the overseeing of an investigation into EPD could also be among one of the latest conflicts of interest in a stock transaction by a member of congress.

Benzinga will continue to monitor and share notable trades by members of Congress.

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