Macron, Starmer Kick Off Talks On Hormuz Reopening Plan As Trump Says War Could End 'Pretty Soon'

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday convened an international summit in Paris to advance plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran continues to disrupt one of the world's most critical oil arteries.

Around 30 countries were set to take part in the talks, which did not include the United States. The meeting is part of efforts by nations not directly involved in the conflict to address the economic impact of the disruption.

Iran has effectively shut the strait since the war began on Feb. 28, restricting passage through a channel that typically carries about a fifth of global oil supply.

Macron said ahead of the summit that a proposed Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative would be “strictly defensive” and limited to non-belligerent countries, to be deployed when security conditions allow.

Security Planning Underway For Potential Mission

France and Britain are also leading military planning discussions on how to secure shipping through the waterway. Options under consideration include mine-clearing, intelligence-sharing and other measures to help ensure safe passage for commercial vessels, officials told the Associated Press.

Participation in any operation is expected to depend on countries’ capabilities and the security situation following any ceasefire. More than 40 countries have taken part in related diplomatic or military discussions in recent weeks, though fewer are likely to contribute assets, AP reported.

According to a Reuters report, a ​chair’s statement is expected at the end of the meeting to outline what the mission could entail.

Trump Comments Signal Parallel US Approach

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has said the conflict could end “pretty soon” while also announcing a blockade of Iranian ports earlier this week and urging allies to take a greater role in securing the strait, while criticising NATO allies for not doing so.

Image via Shutterstock