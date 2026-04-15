On Tuesday, Anthony Scaramucci reacted to a clip of Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) endorsing the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that if it cripples China's economy, that would be "wonderful."

Rick Scott’s Iran Remarks Spark Debate

During an interview with Semafor, Scott voiced strong support for aggressive U.S. action against Iran, arguing that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons should remain a top priority.

"I don't want to die by a nuclear weapon from Iran," Scott said, adding that "appeasement of bullies" has never worked.

Senator Suggests Blocking Strait Of Hormuz, Targeting China

Scott went further, floating the idea of blocking the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint that handles roughly 20% of global oil shipments.

"I think blocking the Strait of Hormuz is fine from my standpoint," he said.

He also added that if oil shipments to China were cut off and "their economy is destroyed, that would be a really wonderful day for me."

Former White House Communications Director Scaramucci reacted to the clip on X, saying, "Is this AI?"

China Pushes Back As Tensions Rise

Xi Jinping, speaking during diplomatic meetings earlier this week, warned that the global order is "crumbling into disarray" and cautioned against escalating conflicts.

Chinese officials also condemned the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports as "dangerous and irresponsible."

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said a stronger U.S. military presence and restrictions in the region could destabilize an already fragile ceasefire, urging all parties to pursue a "comprehensive ceasefire."

Trump Warnings, Ongoing Blockade Add Pressure

Donald Trump has also escalated rhetoric, warning Beijing of "big problems" if it supports Iran and threatening steep tariffs.

China has denied supplying weapons to Tehran, calling such claims "completely fabricated."

Despite the U.S. blockade taking effect, some sanctioned tankers have reportedly continued moving through the strait.

Any disruption to the Strait of Hormuz could send shockwaves through global energy markets, given its role as one of the world's most vital oil transit routes.

Oil Mixed, Brent Up As Gas And Fuel Slip

As of early trading hours, crude markets showed mixed momentum, with May crude oil futures at $91.24, down 0.04% at 12:30:04 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight downtrend, while June contracts rose 0.22% to $88.38 at 12:29:23 a.m. EDT.

Brent crude climbed 0.51% to $95.27 as of 5:30:04 a.m. BST, reflecting an upward trend.

Meanwhile, natural gas slipped 0.19% to $2.594 at 12:29:13 a.m. EDT and RBOB gasoline declined 0.29% to $3.0308 at 12:21:43 a.m. EDT, both indicating downward pressure in energy markets.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Al Teich