On Tuesday, President Donald Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni "unacceptable" and said he was "shocked" by her comments.

Trump-Meloni Rift Deepens Over Iran

Trump criticized Meloni in a phone interview with Corriere della Sera, saying she was "very different from what I thought" and also faulted her for not supporting efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy route disrupted by Iran.

He added, "I'm shocked by her. I thought she had courage, but I was wrong."

The dispute intensified after Meloni condemned Trump's earlier remarks about Pope Leo XIV, calling them "unacceptable."

In response, Trump rejected her criticism and said, "She is the one who is unacceptable," adding that "she does not care whether Iran has a nuclear weapon and would ​blow Italy up in two minutes ​if it had the chance."

A year ago, Trump praised Meloni as a strong leader and close ally, while she was seen as a key link between the EU and his administration.

Italy Defends Meloni Amid US Tensions

Minister Antonio Tajani said Italy will continue to stand firmly with its allies, stressing that "Western unity and steadfast allies of the United States, but this unity is built on mutual loyalty, respect, and frankness."

He added that Meloni will "always defend only and solely the interests of Italy."

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto voiced his support on X, writing that "Giorgia Meloni is a leader who has never feared saying what she thinks, especially when principles, respect, and identity are at stake."

US Moves To Block Iran-Linked Shipping

On Sunday, President Trump said the U.S. would block Iran-linked shipping in the Strait of Hormuz after nuclear talks with Tehran failed and tensions escalated over access to the key waterway.

Trump said Iran had not kept a pledge to open the strait and claimed disruptions were affecting global shipping.

He said the U.S. Navy would act to stop vessels linked to Iran, remove alleged mines and intercept ships accused of paying illegal tolls.

Vice President JD Vance said the failed negotiations were more damaging for Iran than for the United States, stressing that Washington's priority remained preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"We've made very clear what our red lines are," he said.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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