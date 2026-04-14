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Trump Mobile Update

The Trump Mobile T1 phone launch was delayed in 2025 due to what the Trump Organization said was partially due to the government shutdown.

Other delays and updates for the mobile phone company launched by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have seen the company change its Made in America wording on the website and the pricing for the T1 phone, according to The Verge.

Benzinga reached out to Trump Mobile for comment.

The report from The Verge said the website has been redesigned and includes more prominent placement of the two Trump sons, along with different wording.

Among the other changes are:

• $499 pricing for the phone is gone.

• The "later this year" phone launch wording is gone.

• The phone is now "shaped by American innovation" instead of Made in America or assembled in America.

Executives from the mobile phone company previously told The Verge that the $499 was an "introductory price" that would rise with the relaunch. The executives said the new price will be "less than $1,000," but no amount is found on the website.

The $47.45 pricing for the monthly phone plan remains in place, paying tribute to Trump being the 45th and 47th presidents of the U.S. A 15% discount for members of the military is also listed among the details for the phone plans.

Users who want to be Trump Mobile customers without buying the T1 can bring their old phones or purchase refurbished Apple and Samsung phones from the company, according to the website.

What's Nest for Trump Mobile

The Verge recently highlighted the company receiving FCC clearance to launch the T1, which could put a phone launch and service closer to a reality.

While the Trump phone and mobile service didn't launch in 2025, recent details could highlight a launch closer to happening.

One of the big questions will be whether the president will promote or comment on the launch, as he tried to keep his distance previously.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com